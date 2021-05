Chicago-area youth ice hockey coach groomed, sexually abused players, federal lawsuit alleges

Read full statement from AHAI:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 1999, 17-year-old Kelly Gee left Alaska to pursue his dream of playing ice hockey in Danville, Illinois."I was very much removed from my family and lived a very limited, lonely and unstable life during my teenage years," Gee said.However, after meeting renowned hockey coach Thomas "Chico" Adrahtas, he said he, Michael Sacks, Christopher Jensen and others were groomed and sexually abused at the hands of Adrahtas.Adrahtas allegedly forced them to be blindfolded and bound as he performed sex acts on them."I lost my family over my degenerative trauma that I struggle with every day. Every day. Basically every relationship that I've ever had I've alienated everybody that's ever loved me," Gee said.Jacobson Legal Services Attorney Nicholas Economakos said even after allegations of misconduct surfaced in 2010, Adrahtas coached for years at Robert Morris University, now Roosevelt University."For 40 years Chico Adrahtas knew he was protected because of his successes on the ice rink," Economakos said.Now, Gee has filed in federal court, a suit against the University of Minnesota, USA Hockey, Amateur Hockey Association Illinois and Thomas Adrahtas.AHAI saying in part quote:"In February 2010, upon receiving a formal allegation of sexual abuse that occurred 26 years earlier, AHAI suspended former coach Thomas "Chico" Adrahtas...He was no longer allowed to coach any youth hockey program in Illinois."A spokesperson for AHAI said they reported the alleged sexual abuse to the Cook County and DuPage States attorneys and no action was taken against their leadership.Roosevelt University, said in part: "We have steps in place to make sure that our students and athletes are safe and feel comfortable voicing any and all concerns. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our utmost priority."The University of Minnesota told ABC 7 they have not reviewed the lawsuit and don't typically comment on pending litigation.Adrahtas himself and USA Hockey did not respond to requests for comment."Had they done what was right, Chico never would have gotten to me, the others before me, and, God forbid, anyone who was after me," Gee said.Gee and Sacks created a foundation to help survivors of sexual abuse. You can learn more by the visiting Survivors for Change website.