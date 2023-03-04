You can usher in St. Patrick's Day with Shamrock'n the Block, hosted by Old St. Pat's Church in West Loop, Chicago.

Usher in St. Patrick's Day at Shamrock'n the Block in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a cherished and high-spirited St. Patrick's Day celebration in Chicago's West Loop.

The second annual Shamrock'n the Block, hosted by Old St. Pat's Church, returns Saturday, March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, Irish pub grub, a pint or two, a bit of Irish dancing and even activities for the wee ones!

A massive, heated tent and a heated outdoor beer garden will come alive with the sounds of fiddles, flutes and Irish music. If you fancy a pint or a jig in a friendly atmosphere, then St. Pat's is the place to be.



Ticket prices are $50 for a pub pass (includes four drinks and meal), $125 for VIP tickets and $15 for general admissions. Sponsorship ticket packages are also available. Tickets are $5 for children, ages 6 through 10. Children 5 years old and under are free, and receive a free meal.

You can purchase tickets here.

Funds raised at Shamrock'n the Block will go towards supporting the numerous ministries at Old St Patrick's Church, including social justice initiatives, outreach programs and strengthening the mission of Old St. Patrick's. Guests can purchase tickets to take a chance at winning $20,000 airline tickets to Ireland on Aer Lingus and other great prizes through the Pot O' Gold Raffle.