Take a stand for your health with Victor Technology

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Victor Technology.

With more people working from home and spending hours at a desk, it's hard to find ways to stay healthy. One thing people can do is stand instead of sitting at their workstation. So we brought in standing desks from Victor Technology for Val and Ryan to use during Host Chat, and we brought in the President of Victor Technology, John Ringlein, to tell us about the importance of standing for our own health.

And Victor Technology has a special offer just for WCL viewers! Head to their website and get 20% off ALL of their standing desk products - just enter the promo code "WCL2020" at checkout.
