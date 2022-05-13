Olympics

Olympic Figure Skater Jason Brown talks Chicago's Stars on Ice show, Winter Games aftermath

By
North suburban figure skater talks Olympics, return to Chicagoland

GLENVIEW (WLS) -- When it comes to artistry on the ice, Jason Brown is the gold standard.

"I fell in love with the sport because of the artistry, because of the performance aspect. That's always something that drew me in," Brown said. "For me, I always struggled with the technical side. So, I just pushed and pushed to artistry side to stay relevant in the sport, to stay at the top."

The Highland Park native is still soaring after his second Olympic Games, a physically and emotionally draining experience that left him wondering what's next

"My focus was up until that end point, until the end of the Olympics, and it ended. And suddenly, I was like, 'Is it over? Like, what now?' I remember FaceTiming my family like, 'Is this it? Did it just end?,'" Brown said. "It's definitely a hard question to ask now, because you're on such a high of the games, of touring. You're in the best shape of your life, so you're also like, 'I can do anything.'"

After two years of distance and empty arenas, touring with Stars on Ice is an even bigger treat, especially since he gets to stop at the United Center. It's another reminder to Brown that there truly is no place like home.

"Any time I'm in O'Hare airport, honestly, there's just this overwhelming feeling of nostalgia. Every trip that I've been on has gone through that airport," Brown said. "Every single time I'm home and in the Chicagoland area, there's just a sense of familiarity that you can't replace."
