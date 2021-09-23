explosion

Lawsuit filed in death of 3 men killed in explosion at Starved Rock State Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuit filed in death of 3 men killed in explosion at Starved Rock State Park

LASALLE COUNTY Ill. (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed in the deaths of three Chicago men who were killed at Starved Rock State Park earlier this year.

Inmer, Rafael and Guillermo Rivera Tejada were killed in an explosion along the Illinois River in LaSalle County in May.

Several agencies responded to reports of an explosion near the south and west area of Route 178 bridge. When they arrived, they found the men dead due to injuries sustained from the blast, according to police.

At the time of the incident, officials said the explosion was not related to the recent demolition of the old 178 bridge.

WATCH: Drone video captures bridge implosion over Illinois River

EMBED More News Videos

A drone captured the planned implosion of a Utica bridge over the Illinois River Thursday.



However, an attorney for the victims' families claims the men came in contact with a copper pipe that was used by construction and blasting companies who were working on a bridge nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countyexplosionman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
Evacuations resume after Kabul attack as death toll over 160
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
TOP STORIES
Student reeling after 2 classmates killed; threats made against school
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
City wants 77% of eligible residents to start vaccines by end of 2021
Social media post with BB gun prompts lockdown at Waukegan HS: police
Chicago White Sox clinch AL Central title, second straight playoff ...
IL reports 3,505 COVID cases, 44 deaths
'Mama, I got shot:' KY community reeling after teen killed at bus stop
Show More
Driver killed after car crashes into semi, catches fire: ISP
Family of 8 makes mariachi great!
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
'Unacceptable': IN teacher cuts student's hair without permission
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News