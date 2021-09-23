Lawsuit filed in death of 3 men killed in explosion at Starved Rock State Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10432393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drone captured the planned implosion of a Utica bridge over the Illinois River Thursday.

LASALLE COUNTY Ill. (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed in the deaths of threeearlier this year.Inmer, Rafael and Guillermo Rivera Tejada were killed in an explosion along the Illinois River in LaSalle County in May.Several agencies responded to reports of an explosion near the south and west area of Route 178 bridge. When they arrived, they found the men dead due to injuries sustained from the blast, according to police.At the time of the incident, officials said the explosion was not related to the recent demolition of the old 178 bridge.However, an attorney for the victims' families claims the men came in contact with a copper pipe that was used by construction and blasting companies who were working on a bridge nearby.