Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards dies at 58 after colon cancer battle

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 14, 2023 3:36AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fashion designer has died at 58 years old.

Stevie Edwards passed away today after a battle with colon cancer.

He was surrounded by family and close friends.

SEE ALSO | Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards featured in Vogue as new 'it' designer

Edwards went to Dunbar High School and graduated from the Ray-Vogue College of Design.

Edwards had celebrity clients, including Diana Ross and Tiffany Haddish.

Donations can be made in his honor to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

