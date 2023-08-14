Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards dies at 58 after colon cancer battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fashion designer has died at 58 years old.
Stevie Edwards passed away today after a battle with colon cancer.
He was surrounded by family and close friends.
Edwards went to Dunbar High School and graduated from the Ray-Vogue College of Design.
Edwards had celebrity clients, including Diana Ross and Tiffany Haddish.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.