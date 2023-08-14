Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards has died at 58 after a colon cancer battle.

Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards dies at 58 after colon cancer battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fashion designer has died at 58 years old.

Stevie Edwards passed away today after a battle with colon cancer.

He was surrounded by family and close friends.

Edwards went to Dunbar High School and graduated from the Ray-Vogue College of Design.

Edwards had celebrity clients, including Diana Ross and Tiffany Haddish.

Donations can be made in his honor to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.