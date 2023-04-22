A vehicle was destroyed in a bad crash involving a UPS semi-truck at Mannheim Road and Lake Street on the border of Stone Park and Melrose Park, IL.

Melrose Park crash: Man killed, another hurt after car hits truck on Stone Park border, police say

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed and another was injured in a west suburban crash on Friday afternoon, police said.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Mannheim Road and Lake Street. That intersection is right on the border of Melrose Park and Stone Park.

Police said a car drove into the back of a UPS semi-truck. The car's 66-year-old driver died in the crash, and a 64-year-old passenger is still hospitalized.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

