2 teens arrested, vehicles impounded after series of illegal street races in West Beverly: alderman

Ald. Matt O'Shea said a car caravan gathered at West 103rd Street and South California Avenue in West Beverly after spreading word on social media.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have arrested two teenagers and impounded several vehicles after a series of illegal street races on Saturday night, according to 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea.

Tire tracks were still visible on Sunday at West 103rd Street and South California Avenue in West Beverly, where O'Shea said a car caravan gathered after spreading word on social media.

Neighbors said several yards and a country club were damaged.

Drivers allegedly raced at other several sites, too. ABC7 spoke with one man who described seeing "skid-outs."

Chicago police are reviewing surveillance video in the area to identify other vehicles involved, O'Shea said.

