2024 Sueños Chicago lineup includes Peso Pluma and Maluma

The 2024 Sueños lineup was released on Tuesday. Peso Pluma and Maluma are among the many artists who will be performing in Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full lineup has been released for Chicago's Sueños festival this May.

"Sueños takes pride in bringing Reggaeton & Latin Artists from all across the globe to Grant Park, Chicago to unapologetically celebrate la cultura Latina!" its website says.

The event, which takes place May 25 and 26, will feature artists, including Peso Pluma and Maluma, among many more.

The city of Chicago recently released its 2024 dates for some of the city's favorite summertime traditions, too.

The Air and Water Show will be Aug. 10 and 11, and Taste of Chicago will be Sept. 6-8.