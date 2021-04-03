WI teen suicide survivor shares recovery on TikTok

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin teenager who survived a suicide attempt is using social media to help others.
"I describe it as like falling into a black hole," said Carson Molle. "It's quick, unexpected, scary and dark. It went to the point where I thought the only way I was going to get rid of those feelings was to try and take my own life."
That's how 18-year-old Molle was feeling when he put a gun to his head four years ago in the garage of his family home and pulled the trigger, WBAY reported.
The then 14-year-old survived his suicide attempt and has been a work in progress ever since. Multiple surgeries, hospital stays and counseling led to a revelation about seven months ago.
"I kind of had a thought one night, what if me sharing my experience and the stuff that I have learned about mental illness [and] suicide could possibly save other people from attempting suicide themselves," Molle said.
So Molle did what any other teenager would do -- he turned to social media, specifically TikTok.
"He has really learned to use his platform and taken an event that could be life-altering in such a negative way and turned it into, I think, a positive," said Molle's dad Matt.
Molle started sharing his story and quickly found out people were listening.
"Overnight it got hundreds of thousands of views, thousands of comments, and so I said, 'maybe I have something here where I can really help people,'" the teen said.
The nearly daily videos feature everything from his suicide attempt story to workout events, and even highlights from his senior year of high school football -- and they're making a difference.
"I've gotten hundreds of comments and messages saying that because of what I've told them or what I've shared, that they didn't attempt suicide because of me," Molle said.
Molle said he doesn't feel pressure to share his story and feels it's a duty that will hopefully continue to help others and save lives.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.
