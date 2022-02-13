Find the perfect beer to pair with your snacks before Super Bowl kickoff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Super Bowl Parties mean good food, drinks and lots of fun.Planning a menu is very important: Wings, pizza and beer are popular food items for watching the big game.Brian O'Kelly from Cheba Hut in Wrigleyville is making the menu planning easier with perfect beer pairings.O'Kelly said it's fun to test pairings. Usually lighter fare will pair well with a heavier beer, and vice versa, but you can always try out your favorite beer with your favorite foods, too.The Wrigleyville location of the "toasted" sub chain is located at 3412 N. Sheffield Ave.Visitfor more information.