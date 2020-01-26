Jake Melnick's Corner Tap shares Super Bowl party spread recipes

CHICAGO -- We are just one week away from the Super Bowl, which means it's time to plan out your Super Bowl party plans! Whether you're heading out or staying in for the big game, Jake Melnick's Corner Tap has you covered.
Executive Chef Michael Reid joined ABC7 to talk about their ultimate Super Bowl BBQ Feast.
Jake Melnick's Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder:
8 lbs. bone-in pork shoulder
8 Tbsp. BBQ rub or seasoning
4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
Method:
1. Rub BBQ seasoning liberally all over the pork shoulder, making sure to reach into natural folds and contours
2. Smoke at 210 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 Hours
3. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes, remove shoulder bone and carefully pull meat apart by hand
Jake Melnick's Cole Slaw:
1 lbs. cabbage, shredded
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. horseradish, prepared
2 tsp. dijon mustard
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper, ground
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients except for cabbage into a large bowl.
2. Fold cabbage into dressing. Mix until cabbage is evenly coated.
Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
Address: 41 E. Superior St, Chicago
Super Bowl Carry Out Special: Receive a $50 gift card if you pick up before 3pm
For more information, visit https://www.jakemelnicks.com
