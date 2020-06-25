swat

SWAT, police called to barricade situation in Fuller Park on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team was dispatched to a home in response to a barricade situation Thursday morning in Fuller Park on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, officers received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a person with a gun inside a home in the 5000-block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Police said a 41-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a man, 46, who also lives in the residence when the man grabbed a hand gun and threatened her.

The man became distracted and the woman was able to escape out the back door and call for help, police said.

When officers arrived, the man proceeded to barricade himself inside the apartment, police said.

SWAT has been called to respond to the situation, police said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parkbarricadeswatchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SWAT
1 in custody after Aurora barricade situation
Chicago police bring on 50 extra officers to help keep CTA passengers safe
SWAT teams now riding CTA trains to deter crime
SWAT team speaks out after video captures dangerous Lake Michigan rescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I believe in karma': Suspect arrested in South Shore teens' double murder
IL businesses get ready for Phase 4 of reopening on Friday
Girl, 12, shot in West Englewood on South Side
20-year-old DePaul student among victims of Chicago weekend violence
COPA investigating after police fire shots at man in East Side neighborhood
Pritzker credits Illinois' progress in COVID-19 fight to masks
Chinatown hopes weekend street closures bring visitors, diners back
Show More
Nursing home residents having trouble accessing stimulus payments
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday
Artists create Black Lives Matter street mural in Oak Park
Chicago State cuts baseball program, stunning players
$13K reward offered after boy, 3, fatally shot in Austin
More TOP STORIES News