SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, October 29, 2022 9:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after a barricade situation on Saturday morning on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The incident happened near the Bronzeville neighborhood's East 42nd Street and South Wabash Avenue.

Police said a man was barricaded inside a home with a woman and child. SWAT responded to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the situation.

