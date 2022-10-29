SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after a barricade situation on Saturday morning on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The incident happened near the Bronzeville neighborhood's East 42nd Street and South Wabash Avenue.

Police said a man was barricaded inside a home with a woman and child. SWAT responded to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the situation.