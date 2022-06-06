Swim lessons important as Chicago summer weather begins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the summer season begins, people will be spending more time on the water. It's important to remember water safety tips.Many kids skipped swim lessons during the pandemic."A lot of kids were out of the water for two-plus years, so they didn't really get a chance to practice those swim lessons," said Bob Ryan, a franchise owner with Goldfish Swim School Chicagoland.He recommends always having an adult be the designated water watcher so someone is keeping their eyes on the kids at all times."Drowning is not how it looks in the movies," Ryan said. "It's actually kind of silent."Swim lessons can do more than help kids learn how to swim. They can also learn how to correctly get out of the water, and make sure they know where the closest wall is.