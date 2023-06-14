Taylor Swift went viral after accidentally eating a bug during one of her Soldier Field shows.

Taylor Swift inspires new 'Bad Bug' cocktail after accidentally eating a bug at Chicago concert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop star Taylor Swift recently wrapped up the Chicago leg of her Eras Tour.

Her fans were "Enchanted" during her three concerts at Solider Field, but there was one moment that reached beyond the Swiftie fanbase.

The singer accidentally swallowed a bug on stage at Solider Field, and the video went viral.

While Swift seemed to "Shake It Off," that moment inspired a local bar to pay homage to the pop star with a signature cocktail.

Guests at Replay Lincoln Park can enjoy the new aptly-named "Bad Bug" drink. The cocktail is a concoction of vodka, tamarind, chili pepper, watermelon, pineapple and ginger beer, topped off with some gummy critters!

There's no "Bad Blood" between Replay and Taylor Swift. The limited edition drink was created by the bar for its Taylor Swift pop-up, the Tay Tay Partay.

Swifties can visit the Tay Tay Partay, extended through June 18, for more themed drinks, photo opportunities, and of course, lots of Taylor Swift music.