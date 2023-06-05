Taylor Swift accidentally eats bug during night 3 of her Soldier Field Eras Tour concert: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- Taylor Swift is known for surprising fans with musical guests at her shows. During Swift's Sunday night show at Solider Field, a different kind of surprise guest left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back, according to CNN. Fans captured the moment on video.

Swift then announced that she had swallowed a bug, saying "oh, delicious," getting a big laugh from Chicago Swifties, the name for Swift's fanbase.

Seemingly embarrassed, she asked the crowd, "Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"

Swift was eventually able to "shake it off" and continue on with the show.

Chicago was overtaken by Swifties last weekend as tens of thousands of fans flocked to see their favorite singer perform live.

Swift played three sold-out shows at Soldier Field for her Eras Tour. An estimated 55,000 fans attended each show. It was the first time Swift came to perform in Chicago since her Reputation tour in 2018.

