MISSING PERSON

North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed by criminal organization, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

MEXICO CITY --
The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities and said the search continues to recover his body.

Thursday's statement says "authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice."

Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

A page set up for him says he "died doing what he loved - traveling and meeting people."

Braxton-Andrew was last seen by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personnorth carolina newsmexicoteacheru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MISSING PERSON
Lyons police find body in missing man's car
2nd body recovered from Calumet River near where car plunged into water
Body recovered near spot where 2 went missing after crash into Calumet River on Far South Side
Search continues for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
More missing person
Top Stories
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Bedazzled pigeon found, search for owner underway
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
Lyons police find body in missing man's car
Streets closed around 95th Street CTA Red Line station
2 killed in hit-and-run; family questions role of state trooper
Joe Biden adopts adorable shelter dog
Show More
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Driver crashes into new Arlington Heights Police Station
Illinois prison inmate's death ruled a homicide
Hunters asked to be on lookout for clues on missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
More News