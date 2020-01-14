Teachers strike date set for 4 District 228 south suburban high schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers at four south suburban high schools say they have set a strike date if the district cannot reach a deal by the end of the month.The schools affected include Bremen High School, Hillcrest High School, Oak Forest High School, and Tinley Park High School -- which will impact roughly 5,000 students.The union said there are no scheduled bargaining dates with officials of District 228."It is unfortunate that a strike date has been set, but it is my sincere hope that a strike will not occur. At this time, there are three outstanding bargaining items that would require the Board to eliminate programs, reduce staff, or raise taxes, none of which is acceptable to the Board," says Bremen High School District 228 Superintendent Bill Kendall. "If the Board were to agree to the JFA's proposal, the district would accumulate roughly $7 million in debt. This would ultimately harm our students and taxpayers.""We cannot reach a deal unless the board comes back to the table to negotiate. We don't want to go on strike. What we want is to reach a fair contract agreement that puts our students first," BHSD228-JFA President Greg Fitch said.If no deal is reached, teachers plan to walk off the job on January 27.