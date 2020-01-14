strike

Teachers strike date set for 4 District 228 south suburban high schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers at four south suburban high schools say they have set a strike date if the district cannot reach a deal by the end of the month.

The schools affected include Bremen High School, Hillcrest High School, Oak Forest High School, and Tinley Park High School -- which will impact roughly 5,000 students.

The union said there are no scheduled bargaining dates with officials of District 228.

"It is unfortunate that a strike date has been set, but it is my sincere hope that a strike will not occur. At this time, there are three outstanding bargaining items that would require the Board to eliminate programs, reduce staff, or raise taxes, none of which is acceptable to the Board," says Bremen High School District 228 Superintendent Bill Kendall. "If the Board were to agree to the JFA's proposal, the district would accumulate roughly $7 million in debt. This would ultimately harm our students and taxpayers."

"We cannot reach a deal unless the board comes back to the table to negotiate. We don't want to go on strike. What we want is to reach a fair contract agreement that puts our students first," BHSD228-JFA President Greg Fitch said.

If no deal is reached, teachers plan to walk off the job on January 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtinley parkoak forestcountry club hillsstriketeachers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRIKE
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal day before thousands planned to strike
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Thousands of Illinois nursing home workers set strike date
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News