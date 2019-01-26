I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft

By and Ann Pistone
Few Americans prepare for the crime which can easily happen - identity theft.

A new study by a tech security company ERP MAESTRO says only 9 percent of Americans take the necessary steps to prevent identity theft. However, 76 percent of Americans think they will be a victim.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from being a victim.
- Use new tools and apps to manage passwords and which store and manage cryptic passwords
- Only go on secure, protected Wi-Fi

- Don't share log in credentials with anyone- that's right no one at all!
- You should also use free credit bureaus to monitor suspicious activity or pay a minimal monthly fee to have other services monitor for suspicious activity
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyI-Teamidentity theft
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Second chances after life in the sex trade
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products
More I-Team
TECHNOLOGY
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
More Technology
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
Employee stabbed at Burger King in Hazel Crest, 2 in custody
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
Woman found frozen, bleeding in Wisconsin hospital parking garage
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park, 1 in custody
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Lockport woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at Joliet warehouse
Show More
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
Woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Chicago AccuWeather: More snow on Sunday
More News