Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft

Few Americans prepare for the crime which can easily happen - identity theft.A new study by a tech security company ERP MAESTRO says only 9 percent of Americans take the necessary steps to prevent identity theft. However, 76 percent of Americans think they will be a victim.Here are some tips to protect yourself from being a victim.- Use new tools and apps to manage passwords and which store and manage cryptic passwords- Only go on secure, protected Wi-Fi- Don't share log in credentials with anyone- that's right no one at all!- You should also use free credit bureaus to monitor suspicious activity or pay a minimal monthly fee to have other services monitor for suspicious activity