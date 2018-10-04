WINDY CITY LIVE

Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program

For Hispanic Heritage Month, ComEd's Solar Spotlight program is giving Chicago kids the spark they need to get excited about STEM careers. Over the course of two days, high school students learned about solar energy and how it can impact not only their futures but the futures of others all over the world.

This segment was produced with and sponsored by ComEd.
