For Hispanic Heritage Month, ComEd's Solar Spotlight program is giving Chicago kids the spark they need to get excited about STEM careers. Over the course of two days, high school students learned about solar energy and how it can impact not only their futures but the futures of others all over the world.
Connect with ComEd on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This segment was produced with and sponsored by ComEd.
Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
TECHNOLOGY
More Technology
Top Stories