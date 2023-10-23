Ryan Wilder recovers after being mistakenly shot in a police shooting incident.

Columbia College student continues musical career after being mistakenly shot by police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rylan Wilder was an innocent bystander when police chased a bank robbery suspect into a music shop on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Wilder was caught in the crossfire and was mistakenly shot in the arm by a Des Plaines police officer.

He was just 15 at the time.

After 18 surgeries and three years of physical therapy, his dreams of becoming a professional musician resume.

"I'm doing a lot better now," Wilder said. "I'm trying to get back to normal life by playing guitar, drums and focusing on school."

Wilder said he was worried about losing the ability to play musical instruments after the shooting incident.

"Music is the biggest thing that I do in my life," Wilder said.

Wilder said it took a long time to recover, but he is happy he is able to continue with his passion for music.

He was able to push through and not give up on his musical ambitions, Wilder said.

Last week, Wilder and his family were able to reach a settlement with the Des Plaines Police Department for $1.9 million, but he wishes greater action would have come from this incident.

"I think what would have gave me more closure is greater action and policy changes that would prevent this from happening to someone else," Wilder said.

Wilder is excited to continue with his musical journey and performing songs he writes.