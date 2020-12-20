Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in New Jersey

Eight-year-old Olivia Heid and her four-year-old brother, RJ were sledding on Thursday at a country club in Middletown, when their sled flew over a ridge and into an icy pond.
That is when a group of boys nearby jumped into action.
ALSO READ | Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
"I picked up RJ first ... the boys jumped in. I just tried to get them out of the water as quickly as possible," said Kieran Foley, one of the rescuers.
The teenagers said their Boy Scout training prepared them well.
"The boys jumped in ... and they all formed a chain, and they handed them out as quickly as possible," said Heid's mother, Stephanie Irlbeck.
ALSO READ | 4-year-old NJ girl rescued after getting stuck in baby stroller