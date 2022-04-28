bus crash

At least 20 college baseball players hurt in Texas charter bus crash near Houston

Players were with Spartans Post Grad Academy
WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- At least 20 college baseball players were injured when their private charter bus rolled over outside Houston late Wednesday night.

The Waller, Texas Police Department told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK that they were called to the scene, near a Buc-ee's gas station, for a charter bus that overturned.

When authorities arrived, they found the bus on its side and the injured players.

Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, everyone onboard was headed home to after a game. It's believed the players are with the Spartans Post Grad Academy.

"I just remember I was watching my Netflix, and then out of nowhere, I hear a noise and the bus goes crazy. My body went loose. I remember I was on the ground when I opened my eyes. It was pretty scary," said student Jacobi Allen.

Officials said one person was trapped and had to be removed from the bus by the fire department.

No other vehicles were involved, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
