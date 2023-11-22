Actor Jesse Hutch is one of this year's Chicago Thanksgiving parade hosts and he joined ABC7 to share what we can expect to see in this year's Thanksgiving tradition downtown.

Actor Jesse Hutch shares a preview of what to expect for Chicago's Thanksgiving parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather is looking good for a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Chicago.

The Thanksgiving Day parade steps off at 8 a.m. on State Street!

Actor Jesse Hutch is one of this year's hosts and he joined ABC7 to share what got him involved with this iconic parade.

ALSO SEE: Thanksgiving travel rush begins with snowy weather threatening the Northeast

Hutch said he got involved in Chicago's Thanksgiving parade because of a film he and co-star Jen Lilley participated in a few years ago.

Hutch said Chicagoans have a lot of exciting things to see in this parade as he was amazed by the different balloons he saw.

"I'm pretty stoked because the balloons are back and they are one of my favorite things," Hutch said.

RELATED: Chicago-area residents share what they're thankful for

"We're going to have country stars, a couple surprises, and of course a friend of mine from the North Pole," Hutch said.

From various dancing performances to other sweet surprises, Hutch said there is a lot to look forward in this parade that you cannot miss.

SEE ALSO: Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival airs on ABC7 Chicago Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and 10

Chicago's Thanksgiving Day parade is tomorrow morning starting on State Street at Ida B. Wells traveling north and ending on Randolph Street.

For more information, you can visit chicagothanksgivingparade.com.