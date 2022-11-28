BYOB Fitness Health Clubs offers ways to work off Thanksgiving trimmings

Looking for a workout routine? BYOB Fitness Health Clubs offers ways to work off the 2022 Thanksgiving dinner.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every year, Americans take in up to 3,000 to 4,500 calories at Thanksgiving celebrations on average, according to the Calorie Control Council.

The owner and fitness coach, Regina Sams, offers a few ways to help you get back into an active pattern in your life after that heavy Thanksgiving meal. Sams joined ABC7 to talk about "Building Your Own Body," which is the meaning behind BYOB Fitness Health Club.

Val and Terrell even joined in on the fun!

SEE ALSO | The debate is on: Most popular Thanksgiving sides, best pies

RELATED | L train Thanksgiving: NYC subway riders treated to surprise buffet

READ MORE | New subvariants, holiday gatherings may bring more COVID, but experts don't expect severe surge