Best jump rope workout: Fitness influencer spreads love of jumping rope in Chicago, beyond

Fitness influencer Rachel Jablow is sharing the best jump rope workout in Chicago and beyond. Her business is called Get Roped.

Through her jump rope method, Get Roped, Rachel Jablow built a business and a fanbase in Chicago's fitness scene. Fitness influencer Rachel Jablow is sharing the best jump rope workout in Chicago and beyond. Her business is called Get Roped.

Through her jump rope method, Get Roped, Rachel Jablow built a business and a fanbase in Chicago's fitness scene. Fitness influencer Rachel Jablow is sharing the best jump rope workout in Chicago and beyond. Her business is called Get Roped.

Through her jump rope method, Get Roped, Rachel Jablow built a business and a fanbase in Chicago's fitness scene. Fitness influencer Rachel Jablow is sharing the best jump rope workout in Chicago and beyond. Her business is called Get Roped.

CHICAGO -- Fitness influencer Rachel Jablow's following on Instagram has increased by leaps and bounds through the power of jump rope. Her business, Get Roped, is named after an exercise method she created, which incorporates intervals of strength training and jump roping.

"We alternate between cardio and strength, and it's all set to a really fun, heart-pounding playlist," Jablow said. "It was something really different that I really had to introduce to people to get them to sort of try something new."

Jablow, formerly a trader in the finance industry, sprang into the world of jumping rope after a neck injury sidelined her normal running routine. After a friend recommended she take up jump rope, she developed her unique program, and was soon recruited to teach classes while pursuing fitness instruction certifications.

"One day, I woke up, and decided I'm leaving New York. I'm leaving Wall Street, and I'm going to start my own fitness business," Jablow said. "At any point in life, you can really change, you can create something that you're passionate about, and make something of it."

Jablow came to Chicago, and started teaching her method at local gyms. She said part of the fun of jumping rope is the challenge of learning new tricks from seasoned jumpers, and demonstrating them for others on Instagram and in-person.

RELATED: "Beyond the Ropes: The 40-plus Double Dutch Club Documentary" streaming now

"When my client unlocks a new trick, it's probably more exciting for me than it is for them," Jablow said. "It just feeds my soul and inspires me in spreading the love of jump rope."

Jablow describes jumping rope as both a physical and mental workout because it tests the jumper's coordination, while working out the entire body. She admits that sometimes she gets temporary "battle wounds" from the rope that disappear in hours, but hurt nonetheless.

"When you're outside in the cold, and you whack yourself with it, it feels like the worst pain ever," said Jablow, holding a PVC rope. "No pain, no gain."

On her website getroped.com, students can sign up for pop-up classes and purchase jump ropes. Jablow, once a competitive figure skater, said her love of fitness comes from growing up in a family who valued staying healthy.

"I've sort of been inspired by my family; everyone stays really active, and inspires each other," Jablow said. "My grandfather, who died when he was 103, always said you can retire from work, but you can never retire from working out."