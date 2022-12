'Avatar: The Way of the Water' takes over Chicago's Maggie Daley Park

Maggie Daley Park and the ice skating ribbon were all Avatar-themed Saturday night, with the movie trailer playing on screens around the rink.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The newest 'Avatar' movie is hitting the big screen on Friday.

Ahead of "Avatar: The Way of the Water" debuting, a special activation took place in Chicago's Loop.

