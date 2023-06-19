Chicago Cubs reveal new DraftKings Sportsbook facility at Wrigley Field

The DraftKings Sportsbook bar, restaurant and sports betting facility is opening soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all Cubs fans, a new bar, restaurant, and sports betting facility is opening soon at Wrigley Field. The stadium previewed the new DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday.

The entertainment venue will first open as a sports bar and restaurant later this month with a menu created by Senior Executive Chef David Burns of Levy. DraftKings, a sports betting company, said a retail betting component is expected to come later.

DraftKings and the Chicago Cubs announced their plans for a sportsbook at Wrigley Field back in 2020.

According to ESPN, the Chicago Cubs were the first Major League Baseball franchise to commit to opening a retail sportsbook on their stadium premises.

The sportsbook will have a special viewing experience for fans via a 2,000 square foot video wall, which is one of the largest in the Midwest.

Betting will come to the venue soon, as DraftKings said licenses for the betting component is still under review by the Illinois Gaming Board.