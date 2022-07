Chicago's Emily Hotel celebrates local 'artist in residence'

The Emily Hotel is hosting an "Artist in Residence to spotlight local Chicago Artists. Raspy Rivera is the hotels the current resident and she joined ABC7 to talk about her artisti

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago hotel is featuring local artists.

Amanda "Raspy" Rivera is the first artist in residence at The Emily Hotel. She's currently working on a painting on the walls.

Rivera's past collaborations include the Juneteenth program at the Museum of Contemporary Art, The Library at Soho House Chicago, and The Ambassador Chicago.