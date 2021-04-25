teacher

Lakeview teacher Melitza Rodriguez selected as 'Educator of the Year'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lakeview teacher selected as 'Educator of the Year'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends of the Chicago River name Melitza Rodriguez as its "Educator of the Year."

RELATED: Teacher at LEARN South Chicago charter school surprised with Golden Apple award

The Northwestern University graduate teaches at Louis Nettelhorst Elementary in the Lakeview neighborhood.

RELATED: Chicago teacher at Carl Von Linne Elementary surprised with Golden Apple award

Rodriguez participates in the Chicago River Schools Network Friends flagship education program. She often uses the Chicago River as a teaching tool to help students learn science, history and writing. Her kids have learned about Native Americans, the animal and plants that live in and along the river and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolakeviewhistoryteacherchicago riverawardscience
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Substitute teachers in Oregon no longer need college degrees
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Homewood teacher dies after months-long battle with COVID
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News