WNDR Museum hosts Twist Out Cancer art exhibit in Chicago's Loop

Chicago's WNDR Museum in the Loop is hosting a Twist Out Cancer art exhibit, highlighting artwork by those impacted by the disease.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two new exhibits at Chicago's WNDR Museum are inspired by Twist Out Cancers' "Brushes With Cancer" program.

The "Brushes with Cancer" exhibit is a work of 278 interwoven brushstrokes, representing moments or collaborations between Twist Out Cancer's inspirations and artists, as they came together to change each other's lives.

Their names and personal quotes line the brushstrokes to highlight the emotional impact the program has on participants.

"Woven Wonders" was created to foster an environment of love and warmth, showing the beauty and ephemeralness of life.

The exhibit is open now and runs through Nov. 30. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $22 for kids.

In addition to the exhibits at WNDR Museum, Twist Out Cancer will host its 2022 Midwest Brushes With Cancer Art Exhibition and Celebration on Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $250 per person, with a set of two tickets available for $450.