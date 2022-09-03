Chicago Labor Day weekend 2022 filled with events to close out summer season

The holiday weekend is packed with events for those who are staying in Chicago for Labor Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty enjoyed the sights and sounds of summer of the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open Beach Volleyball Tournament at to Oak Street Beach Saturday as the city celebrates the last few moments of the season.

"This is the best summer activity we have in Chicago, this and surfing," said volleyball spectator Grant Framburg.

For most, the long Labor Day holiday weekend is a sign that the unofficial end of summer is here, even if no one really wants it to be.

"Winter's kind of like, I don't want it to happen because of snow and everything. It's not very great. You can't be shirtless," said fellow spectator Jose Caldera.

Sunny skies and a warm breeze meant nearly perfect weather for an enjoyable day.

The holiday weekend's farewell to the season didn't end there. There were plenty of other activities in and around the city.

The city's Labor Day parade returned to Chicago's Southeast Side for the first time since the pandemic.

The mayor, local politicians and the community were in attendance as the popular, long-running event stepped off at 104th and Ewing Avenue. The parade featured dozens of floats celebrating Chicago's unions and labor history. Afterwards, there was a festival with food and live music.

Over in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, the community marked the day in a different way.

With the help of the Better Boys Foundation, Mothers And Men Opposed To Violence Everywhere and the Boxing Out Negativity Group held a mini carnival and school supply giveaway in an effort to keep kids safe.

"I can't talk about nowhere else in the city of Chicago, but today, you will not get shot on Pulaski and 15th Street," said community activist Rev. Robin Hood.

While the quest to get out and enjoy summer's last hurrah may look and feel different depending on where you are, the goodbye that we must say to summer remains the same.

"Summer's got its beach volleyball and fall's got its soup, so each season got its own thing and it's great to celebrate this part of the season," said volleyball spectator Grant Maleski.