Chicago shooting: 3 shot near West Englewood, Marquette Park, police say

Three people were shot just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot on the city's South Side Friday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue, on the border of the West Englewood and Marquette Park neighborhoods, police said.

Two female victims, ages 58 and 41, and a 28-year-old male victim all suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

One of the victims told police they were shot by two male offenders who fled the scene on foot, police said.

Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

No one is in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood