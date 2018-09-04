WINDY CITY LIVE

Tiffany Van Dyke, wife of Chicago cop charged in Laquan McDonald fatal shooting

Tiffany Van Dyke talked to WCL on the eve of her husband's trial.

In one of her first TV interviews, Tiffany Van Dyke talked to WCL on the eve of her husband's trial.

Suspended Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is accused of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. Jusy selection starts Wednesday.

In an emotional interview, she revealed a lot, including the bullying that her young daughters face, what she would tell Laquan's mother and her reaction to the infamous shooting video.
