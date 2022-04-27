Wisconsin couple electrocuted while trying popular TikTok trend, fractal wood burning art

ROZEVILLE, Ill. -- A couple in Wisconsin was killed while trying to create art using a popular TikTok method.The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on April 6 in Rozeville, Wisconsin because of a fire, which started in the garage before spreading to the home,They discovered the couple's bodies, and, after investigating, found that the victims had been electrocuted while fractal burning -- a social media trend."This was a tragic accident," police said.Fractal burning uses high-voltage electricity to create designs on wood soaked with chemicals.Authorities warn that it is extremely dangerous, and should only be done by trained professionals.