tiktok

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while trying popular TikTok trend, fractal wood burning art

What is fractal wood burning? Method uses high-voltage electricity to create designs on wood soaked with chemicals
By WSAW
EMBED <>More Videos

WI couple killed while trying popular TikTok trend fractal burning art

ROZEVILLE, Ill. -- A couple in Wisconsin was killed while trying to create art using a popular TikTok method.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on April 6 in Rozeville, Wisconsin because of a fire, which started in the garage before spreading to the home, WSAW reported.

They discovered the couple's bodies, and, after investigating, found that the victims had been electrocuted while fractal burning -- a social media trend.

RELATED: TikTok video shows woman attacked by Canada goose protecting nest

"This was a tragic accident," police said.

Fractal burning uses high-voltage electricity to create designs on wood soaked with chemicals.

Authorities warn that it is extremely dangerous, and should only be done by trained professionals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinartelectrocutionfiretiktoku.s. & worldelectrocution
TIKTOK
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Watch: Woman escapes path of rockslide, stops traffic
Our Chicago: Kids & Screen Time
TOP STORIES
Cook County sheriff to set up River North command post
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
2 Illinois children victims of serial child predator: CA police
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Track debris disrupts CTA Blue Line service
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Show More
Suspect sketch released after SUV stolen with child inside in Wheaton
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
City Council to consider Lightfoot's gas card plan
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
Security officer saves choking 10-year-old at NY elementary school
More TOP STORIES News