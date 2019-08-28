Toddler killed by falling store display at Orland Park Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl died after part of a store display fell and struck her on the head inside the Akira store at Orland Park Mall Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.Fire officials said the girl was at the Akira with her aunt when part of a display fell and struck her on the head. How the store display fell was not immediately clear.A doctor and nurse were also at the store and helped treat the girl until paramedics arrived. Orland Park police said officers and paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.Paramedics performed medical treatment at the scene, then transported the girl to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she died from her injuries.Orland Park police are investigating the incident. No further details about the victim or the circumstances have been released.