Tommy Davidson returns to Chicago for holiday performances at The Improv in Schaumburg

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emmy-nominated entertainer Tommy Davidson is headed back to Chicago in time for the holidays.

Davidson will be at the Improv in Schaumburg from December 21 through December 23.

Davidson is known as a versatile entertainer who does everything, from singing and dancing to standup comedy, acting, writing and even animation. But for years now he's also been doing something else very quietly: entertaining American troops overseas.

"Our Americans are there. Especially our kids," he said. "It's a real humility check for me. It's good because I was given this gift and I get to give it away."

While lately Davidson has been focused on making music with his smooth jazz projects, he's always dreamed of appearing on the screen as Sammy Davis Jr. One project like that didn't come to fruition, but he hasn't lost hope.

In the meantime, he's coming back as himself to his many fans in Chicago.

Along with his holiday shows in Schaumburg, Davidson's animated Disney+ series "Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" just received multiple Emmy nominations, and his single "I Know" is making waves on the smooth jazz charts.

You can purchase tickets to see Davidson at the Improv here.