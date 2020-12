In the kitchen with Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla

Eggplant Appetizer

Tomato with Goat Cheese & Mushrooms

Sun Dried Tomato Dipping Sauce

Pesto Dipping Sauce

Blood Orange and Heirloom Tomato Salad

Chickpea & Artichoke Pasta

Ricotta Dulce

For our "In the Kitchen" segment we send our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love! Today's theme - Italian Holiday Dishes!!!We're "In the Kitchen" with author and home cook from Italy Little By Little Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla!We followed Deborah as she shopped at the Tony's Fresh Market in Prospect Heights to see what ingredients she wanted to use for her holiday dishes.Visit the Alessi website for all the Alessi products.Alessi and Tony's Fresh Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. tomorrow, click here to enter the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:$25 gift certificate to Tony's Fresh Market$90 Alessi gift boxAnd you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Avocado Toast Seasoning Grinder.Visit the Tony's Fresh Market website for a location near you.Deborah's recipes:Pinch of Alessi Tuscan Seasoning1 jar Alessi Eggplant Appetizer, pureedcan Alessi Whole Italian Peeled Tomatoes, pureedBring to a boil and then simmer pureed seasoning, eggplant and tomatoes for 10 minutes. Pour in bowl and serve with Alessi breadsticks and bruschette.1 Tbs Olive Oil1 small Onion - mincedSaltPepper3 cloves Garlic - minced1-28 oz. San Mariano Whole Peeled Tomatoes - pureed2 tsp. Pestolog of Goat Cheese6-8 mushrooms slicedAdd Olive oil, salt, black pepper, onion to medium saucepan saute for 8-10 minutes to soften onionAdd garlic to saucepan after 9 minutesAdd sliced mushrooms, saute for 3 minutesAdd pureed San Marzano tomatoes & PestoBring to a boil, stirring occasionallyReduce heat for 10 minutesRemove from heatPour into bowlAdd log of goat cheese in center of bowl of tomato mixture and serve with Italian Organic Bruchette Toasts, Thin Breadsticks and Garlic Breadsticks.cup of heavy creamcup of cashew or almond milkcup of Reggiano Parmesan - shaved or grated3 Tsp Alessi Pesto4 Alessi Sun Dried Tomatoes - minced1 Tbs Alessi Pine Nuts - crushedSaltPepperAdd liquids, Reggiano Parmesan cheese, Pesto, salt & black pepper to small saucepan. Melt cheese in liquid for 8-10 minutes.Add crushed pine nuts and sun dried tomatoes to saucepan after 5 minutes to thicken.Remove from heat and pour into bowl.Serve with Italian Organic Bruschette Toasts, Thin Breadsticks and Garlic Breadstickscup of heavy creamcup of cashew or almond milkcup of Reggiano Parmesan - shaved or grated3 tsp Alessi Pesto1 Tbs Alessi Pine Nuts - crushedSaltPepperAdd liquids, Reggiano Parmesan cheese, Pesto, salt & black pepper to small saucepan. Melt cheese in liquid for 8-10 minutes.Add crushed pine nuts to saucepan after 9 minutes to thicken.Remove from heat.Pour into bowl.Serve with Italian Organic Bruschette Toasts, Thin Breadsticks and Garlic Breadsticks.2 splashes of Alessi Raspberry BlushBalsamic Vinegar1 tsp Alessi Olive Oil3-4 Tomatoes on the vine sliced3-4 Blood & Cara Cara Oranges, sliced and halved2 tangerine / clementines1 handful Medley of grape or cherry sized heirloom tomatoes1 tbsp Pomegranate seeds10-15 Basil Leaves fresh1 / 4 tsp Alessi Natural Sea Salt1 small handful of Fresh Berries (optional)Drizzle vinegars and olive oils over platter. Alternate and layer tomato and orange slices. Add smaller sliced heirloom tomatoes, basil leaves and pomegranate seeds on top. Tangerine and clementine slices can be arranged on the outer edge of salad. If you like, add fresh berries on hand. Drizzle vinegars, olive oil and sea salt over the top and serve.2 tbsp Olive OilAlessi SaltAlessi Black PepperAlessi Tuscan Seasoning3 Cloves Garlic - minced8-10 Alessi Sun Dried Tomatoes - minced2-3 Alessi Italian Style Red Peppers, choppedAlessi Capers - wholeItalian Flat Leaf Parsley - minced1 small onion chopped16 oz of Chickpeas cooked1 can Alessi Artichoke Hearts Quartered1 tbsp Alessi Pine Nuts - whole (toasted optional)1 Lemon - Juice and 1 tsp ZestAlessi Organic Penne PastaHeat olive oil sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, capers, parsley, salt, pepper, Tuscan Seasoning in pan. In 3 minutes add onions and saute for 10 minutes to soften. Add chickpeas and artichokes. Boil Water in stockpot add salt to flavor water- add and cook pasta for 8-10 minutes al dente to the taste. Drain pasta and place in bowl. Top with mixture from sauce pan and fresh lemon juice, zest and pine nuts.1 lb. Macuso Ricotta (drier version)2 tbsp Honey1 tsp pure vanilla extract4-6 Alessi cookies - crushed1 tbsp Lemon or Orange ZestIn a bowl mix ricotta, vanilla and honey. Spoon mixture into desserts bowls, top with crushed cookies and sprinkle lemon zest on top.