Illinois residents to participate in statewide tornado drill during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Through March 8, Illinois residents will receive preparedness tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications will provide Illinois residents with safety and preparedness tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Starting Monday, March 4 until Friday March 8, residents will receive practice warnings and will participate in tornado drills across the state, according to OEMC.

There will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

In order to receive weather notifications on phones, users must turn the emergency alerts option on in settings.

Each day of the week has had a different theme for a severe weather scenario:

- Monday: receiving warnings

- Tuesday: lightning

- Wednesday: tornadoes

- Thursday: hail and winds

- Friday: flash floods

To learn more about severe weather plans and recommendation by OMEC, click here.

