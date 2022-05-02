tornado

Possible tornado caught on surveillance cameras in Oak Brook

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirms there was a brief E-F-0 tornado this weekend in the western suburbs.

Heavy rain and high winds caused some damage in Oak Brook and Westmont.



Surveillance video from the Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center showing what appears to be a tornado sweeping through the area.

You can see the rotation as that tornado moves through the parking lot.

RELATED: Chicago weather: EF-0 tornadoes reported in DuPage, Boone counties, NWS says

Video from another camera also shows the tornado as it hit, knocking that camera out of place.

Another brief EF-0 tornado has also been confirmed in Candlewick Lake in northern Boone County around 5:50 p.m., NWS said.



There are no reports of anyone getting hurt in Saturday's storms.
