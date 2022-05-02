Possible tornado caught on surveillance cameras in Oak Brook

Heavy rain and high winds caused some damage in Oak Brook and Westmont.
Based on information from local government officials, weather spotters, and radar data, we have confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado in Oak Brook earlier this evening with peak winds of ~75 mph with a path length of ~1.9 miles. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/9xEFhPotd1— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 1, 2022
Surveillance video from the Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center showing what appears to be a tornado sweeping through the area.
You can see the rotation as that tornado moves through the parking lot.
Video from another camera also shows the tornado as it hit, knocking that camera out of place.
Another brief EF-0 tornado has also been confirmed in Candlewick Lake in northern Boone County around 5:50 p.m., NWS said.
Based on information collected by local emergency management officials, we have confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado impacted Candlewick Lake in northern Boone County this evening. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/nVFgOFY4La— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 1, 2022
There are no reports of anyone getting hurt in Saturday's storms.