Plainfield woman charged with threatening to kill former President Donald Trump, son Barron

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois woman has been charged with threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his son, Barron.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday on a federal criminal complaint filed in Florida.

Fiorenza, who lives in Plainfield, allegedly emailed the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County in May, saying, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

She allegedly wrote that headmaster again in June, saying, "I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

Fiorenza is due in court in Chicago later Monday.