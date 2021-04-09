lake shore drive

Part of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive closed Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Part of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive closed Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River is expected to close Monday for maintenance, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The full closure of the bridge will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until 2:20 p.m., weather permitting, CDOT said.

Northbound drivers will have a detour from E Monroe Street to S. Columbus Drive, to E. Grand Avenue and back to Lake Shore Drive.

Southbound drivers will exit Lake Shore Drive at E. Grand Avenue, go to S. Columbus Drive and reenter Lake Shore Drive at E. Monroe Street.

The video featured is from a previous report.
