Train derails into Mississippi River near Wisconsin community, congressman says

By, CNNWire
Thursday, April 27, 2023 7:45PM
FERRYVILLE, Wis. -- A train derailed Thursday in Ferryville, Wisconsin, south of the Lansing Bridge, according to US Rep. Derrick Van Orden, CNN reported.

At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to video that witness Caitlin Nolan shot.

Other images on social media, along with the video Nolan shot, show some of the train cars in the Mississippi River.

