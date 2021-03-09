Disney says it plans to reopen its California theme parks with limited capacity by late April

This comes after state health officials said it would allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, as early as April 1. The loosening of those restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.
A more specific reopening date for the parks was not provided, though Chapek added that it'll take some time get the parks ready for guests.
"...This includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed Cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements. I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our Cast Members are excited to get back to work. And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors," he said Tuesday.
Under the state's new guidelines, theme parks may open at 15% capacity when their respective counties enter the state's red tier designation, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services.
The limited reopening would not include indoor rides, Ghaly said, and theme parks initially would only be open to California residents.
Under the new guidelines, there will be both a building capacity limitation and a time limitation. A ride that takes place indoors or goes into a building for a brief period of time may open if it meets both of these requirements.
Indoor dining will continue to be banned for the time being.
