Getaway Giveaways: New Orleans

The cold is slowly fading, but we've got a getaway to a place that's always hot! New Orleans! (WLS)

Your trip includes a $600 air travel credit to get you and a guest to the Big Easy.

While in the Crescent City, you'll be staying at the luxurious Windsor Court Hotel in a Premium Suite. (hyperlink: https://www.windsorcourthotel.com/) Windsor Court Hotel is considered one of the top hotels in the US by Travel + Leisure readers.



We're also throwing in dinner for two at Antoine's, the oldest French-Creole fine dining restaurant in New Orleans.

To enter, watch Windy City LIVE each weekday and look for the New Orleans Phrase of the Day. Then click HERE for your chance to enter.

For OFFICIAL RULES, click HERE (hyperlink: https://woobox.com//offers/rules/kf3gac)

Special thanks to New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. for helping pull together this amazing Getaway Giveaway.

For more on New Orleans, please visit: http://www.neworleansonline.com
