How to take advantage of low airfare costs this spring

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking to escape the cold in Chicago this year, you might be in luck.

According to the travel app Hopper, airfare prices are the lowest they have been in four years. But taking advantage means booking early.

If you're booking a domestic flight, you should do so at least three weeks before your trip. Every day after that three-week mark, Hopper said the prices can go up about $11 a day.

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has another secret tip for spring travelers.

When booking domestic flights, you can save up to 20% if you leave on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.
