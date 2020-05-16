Two Amazon trucks collide on I-94 near Roosevelt, spilling packages all over expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Amazon tractor trailers crashed early Saturday morning on I-94, near Roosevelt Road, spilling packages everywhere.
Illinois State Police said one of the trucks was stopped on the right shoulder at around 4:00 a.m.
That's when a second Amazon truck traveling northbound, somehow veered off and crashed into the other truck's passenger side.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
The right lane was still closed for clean-up as of 8:30 a.m.
