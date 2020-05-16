semi crash

Two Amazon trucks collide on I-94 near Roosevelt, spilling packages all over expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Amazon tractor trailers crashed early Saturday morning on I-94, near Roosevelt Road, spilling packages everywhere.

Illinois State Police said one of the trucks was stopped on the right shoulder at around 4:00 a.m.

That's when a second Amazon truck traveling northbound, somehow veered off and crashed into the other truck's passenger side.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

The right lane was still closed for clean-up as of 8:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouniversity villageamazonsemi crashtrailerstraffictraffic accidenttruckscrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEMI CRASH
Fiery crash shuts down part of Dan Ryan
Almost 50-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Chatham coronavirus testing site opens Saturday
Aurora nurse express regret for bar visit without mask
Crews search DuPage River in Winfield for missing woman with autism
2020 census changes amid COVID-19 pandemic
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Show More
Wrigley Field organist serenades neighborhood missing baseball during COVID-19
2 men shot in Englewood
Woman injured after argument leads to hit-and-run in Lakeview
McHenry allows restaurants to set up tables for take-out food in parking lots
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News