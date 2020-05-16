Two Amazon trucks collide on I-94 near Roosevelt, spilling packages all over expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Amazon tractor trailers crashed early Saturday morning on I-94, near Roosevelt Road, spilling packages everywhere.Illinois State Police said one of the trucks was stopped on the right shoulder at around 4:00 a.m.That's when a second Amazon truck traveling northbound, somehow veered off and crashed into the other truck's passenger side.No injuries were reported, according to police.The right lane was still closed for clean-up as of 8:30 a.m.