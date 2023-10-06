UAW update: United Auto Workers could announce expansion of strike against GM, Ford, Stellantis

UAW president Shawn Fain will give an update on strike negotiations with Ford, GM and Stellantis Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The president of the United Auto Workers union could announce another strike expansion Friday.

That nationwide strike already involves workers at the Ford Assembly plant in Chicago, and parts distribution the Stellantis parts distribution facility in Naperville, and a GM parts distribution in Bolingbrook.

UAW President Shawn Fain could announce a further expansion.

On Saturday, Fain will be in Chicago for a rally to support striking workers.

UAW update: Ford laying off 400 more workers at auto plants in Detroit

The strike began three weeks ago three plants for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

A week later, the strike was expanded to 38 parts distribution centers, including in Naperville and Bolingbrook.

Last week, the strike was expanded to the Chicago Ford plant as well as a GM plant in Michigan.

Also last weekend, Ford announced hundreds of layoffs at a Chicago Heights plant.

The plant at 126th Street and Torrence Avenue employs close to 5,000 workers who make the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and police SUV interceptors. It's Ford's oldest continually operating plant.