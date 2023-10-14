UAW President Shawn Fain joined Mayor Brandon Johnson and striking auto workers at a Chicago Ford plant rally Saturday.

UAW strike: Ford to lay off another 550 workers, including some at Chicago Heights stamping plant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, Ford will lay off another 550 workers because of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike.

That includes another 12 employees at the Chicago Heights stamping plant.

Hundreds of workers at the stamping plant had already been let go at the start of the month.

Ford said the plant makes parts that would be shipped to the Chicago Assembly Plant, where workers are on strike.

The parts aren't needed until workers are back on the job.

